Transformers Franchise Facts Cooler Than A Morphing Car

The "Transformers" pop culture property has been around since the 1980s, so it's no surprise that the live-action adaptation of those robots in disguise has also lasted a good long while. Starting in 2007 with "Transformers," the "Transformers" movies have currently spanned six live-action features and don't appear to be stopping anytime soon thanks to new installments penciled in as big blockbusters in 2023 and 2024. It'd be an understatement to say that these "Transformers" movies have had some questionable moments, but they've also proven consistently lucrative. People keep showing up to see these robots duke it out on the biggest screen imaginable, in the process lengthening the lifespan of the entire "Transformers" mythology.

Though it can be easy to dismiss the "Transformers" movies as nothing but exhaust fumes and punching (which isn't an entirely inaccurate assessment), there's still a lot of thought that's gone into these motion pictures. This collection of facts about the "Transformers" franchise nicely exemplifies this, covering everything from the original Hasbro property a "Transformers" producer was initially interested in adapting, director Michael Bay's initial attitude towards "Transformers," and even which iconic movie star was originally approached to headline "Transformers: Age of Extinction." If nothing else, these facts make it clear that the "Transformers" movies — much like their titular shape-shifting robots — offer up much more than meets the eye.