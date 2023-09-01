Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Film Will Dominate The Box Office (& Already Is In Pre-Sales)

Karma is a (financially) relaxing thought.

Couldn't get tickets to Taylor Swift's critically-acclaimed, economy-stimulating "Eras Tour"? Us too, which is likely why the Grammy-winning superstar has decided to bring her concert to local multiplexes. The "Reputation" artist kickstarted "The Eras Tour" in March of this year, playing a dizzying number of shows stateside. Now, Swift is on track to perform to soldout audiences in South America, Europe, and Asia, cementing her dominance as one of the most popular (and profitable) artists of all time. The Wall Street Journal says that Swift's "Eras Tour" will likely become the first tour to gross $1 billion — a massive, unprecedented feat for the 33-year-old singer-songwriter.

And, if all goes well, Swift's "Eras Tour" film could become the highest-grossing concert film of all time, becoming a box office juggernaut the likes of which pundits and analysts have never seen before. Think that's hyperbole? You've clearly never dealt with Taylor. Set to debut on October 13, AMC Theatres has confirmed that the film's pre-sales have topped $26 million in 24 hours. That's higher than the $16 million the cinema chain raked in from "Spider-Man: No Way Home," a film that went on to gross over $1.9 billion at the global box office.

Because of the unprecedented interest, AMC is adding more showings for Swift's "Eras Tour" film, confirming that the concert flick will pose genuine competition at the box office. As it stands, the cinematic riff on "The Eras Tour" is set to rake in big bucks throughout North America. Ticket seller Fandango (via Variety) says that Swift's concert film broke their record for biggest first-day sales for this year. With such anticipation behind the film, it's possible that "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" will become one of the highest-grossing films of the year.