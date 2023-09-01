Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Film Will Dominate The Box Office (& Already Is In Pre-Sales)
Karma is a (financially) relaxing thought.
Couldn't get tickets to Taylor Swift's critically-acclaimed, economy-stimulating "Eras Tour"? Us too, which is likely why the Grammy-winning superstar has decided to bring her concert to local multiplexes. The "Reputation" artist kickstarted "The Eras Tour" in March of this year, playing a dizzying number of shows stateside. Now, Swift is on track to perform to soldout audiences in South America, Europe, and Asia, cementing her dominance as one of the most popular (and profitable) artists of all time. The Wall Street Journal says that Swift's "Eras Tour" will likely become the first tour to gross $1 billion — a massive, unprecedented feat for the 33-year-old singer-songwriter.
And, if all goes well, Swift's "Eras Tour" film could become the highest-grossing concert film of all time, becoming a box office juggernaut the likes of which pundits and analysts have never seen before. Think that's hyperbole? You've clearly never dealt with Taylor. Set to debut on October 13, AMC Theatres has confirmed that the film's pre-sales have topped $26 million in 24 hours. That's higher than the $16 million the cinema chain raked in from "Spider-Man: No Way Home," a film that went on to gross over $1.9 billion at the global box office.
Because of the unprecedented interest, AMC is adding more showings for Swift's "Eras Tour" film, confirming that the concert flick will pose genuine competition at the box office. As it stands, the cinematic riff on "The Eras Tour" is set to rake in big bucks throughout North America. Ticket seller Fandango (via Variety) says that Swift's concert film broke their record for biggest first-day sales for this year. With such anticipation behind the film, it's possible that "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" will become one of the highest-grossing films of the year.
Can Taylor Swift's concert film boast a $100 million debut?
Note that the $26 million in pre-sales has only been reported by AMC Theatres, the largest chain in the United States. "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" will also debut in Cinemark and Regal cinemas, as well as other locations throughout the nation. The film is also set to play in a number of international markets, namely Canada and Mexico. Set to play on over 4,000 screens, Swift is treating her concert film like a bonafide blockbuster, which is likely why pundits are saying the film could debut with a whopping $100 million when it storms into cinemas in mid-October.
A $100 million gross, or anything close to it, would legitimately be monumental and truly unprecedented. It's also a realistic debut, especially when one considers how the film's opening weekend is mostly sold out throughout the United States and Canada. Beyond that, the film is set to release in PLF (Premium Large Formats) like IMAX and Dolby Cinemas, which will no doubt boost ticket prices. And if that wasn't enough to make Swift an extra chunk of change, note that her concert film has consistent pricing throughout North America. Tickets are north of $19 dollars for adults and $13 for children. Have AMC Stubs A-List or Cineplex CineClub? Sorry — your subscription doesn't let you grab a free (or discounted) ticket.
For Swift, this is an extremely strategic movie, especially when one notes that October is barren. With the SAG-AFTRA strike, studios are pushing their anticipated slate (like the "Dune" sequel) into 2024, giving Swift dominance in multiplexes all over the nation. The artist's clout is so powerful that Blumhouse moved up the release of their highly-anticipated "The Exorcist: Believer" in the hopes of not getting decimated by Swift's box office pull.
Taylor Swift's huge payday is a win for the box office
Logic presumes that if "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is outselling "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in pre-sales, then it'll likely top those films, right? While it's unlikely "The Eras Tour" concert film will gross over $1 billion at the box office, it sure is a relaxing thought. Stranger things have certainly happened, but it's doubtful that the film will reach such an impressive height. What is possible, especially when one accounts for the whopping pre-sales, is a final number that places Swift's film in the top 10 domestic box office for 2023.
A $200 million (or more) domestic run isn't out of the question, especially when one considers just how vocal, diverse, and excited the artist's fans are. With cinemas relatively empty, premium ticket prices, and competition already trembling in fear, "The Eras Tour" film could become another box office phenomenon, not unlike this year's "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer." And while fans who couldn't see the artist live are pleased with the cinematic offering, the real winner in all of this is Swift.
According to Puck News, Taylor Swift and her parents were disappointed with the offers they received from studios to distribute the concert film. So, Swift and her team started conversations with AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aaron to distribute the film themselves. The outlet says that the unprecedented distribution deal will allow 57% of the film's gross to stay with AMC and Swift. 43% will reportedly go to the theatres. Seeing as the cinematic landscape is set to be very dry soon, this is a saving grace for cinemas. And for Swift, this film will be another impressive payday.
"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" will dominate in cinemas on October 13.