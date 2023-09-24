Reality TV Couples That Aren't Together Anymore

Reality TV has seen its fair share of whirlwind romances over the years, and with shows like "Love Is Blind," "Love Island," and "Too Hot to Handle" proving popular, love is in full bloom. Typically, these shows revolve around the idea of finding your perfect match. In order to add drama, couples will be tested to see if their relationship is strong enough to overcome all obstacles. Those that make it have to go through plenty of trials and tribulations first, which is why it comes as such a blow when we hear that certain reality couples didn't make it out in the real world.

Maintaining a relationship on camera can be hard enough, but when you take away the glitz and glam of being a TV star, sometimes reality sets in and people realize that they were never actually meant to be. Over the past few years, more and more reality couples have been calling it quits, leaving fans heartbroken. We've compiled a list of some of the most shocking, dramatic, and iconic reality TV breakups.