Reality TV Couples That Aren't Together Anymore
Reality TV has seen its fair share of whirlwind romances over the years, and with shows like "Love Is Blind," "Love Island," and "Too Hot to Handle" proving popular, love is in full bloom. Typically, these shows revolve around the idea of finding your perfect match. In order to add drama, couples will be tested to see if their relationship is strong enough to overcome all obstacles. Those that make it have to go through plenty of trials and tribulations first, which is why it comes as such a blow when we hear that certain reality couples didn't make it out in the real world.
Maintaining a relationship on camera can be hard enough, but when you take away the glitz and glam of being a TV star, sometimes reality sets in and people realize that they were never actually meant to be. Over the past few years, more and more reality couples have been calling it quits, leaving fans heartbroken. We've compiled a list of some of the most shocking, dramatic, and iconic reality TV breakups.
Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard
Fans were bummed when Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard from Bravo's "Summer House" called it quits, as they've both been cast members since the early days. Initially, Hubbard was in an on-and-off relationship with another cast member, Everett Weston. Once the door closed on that relationship, Season 4 saw Hubbard and Radke embark on a short-lived romance before ultimately deciding that it was best they remained friends. However, their chemistry was unmatched, as they naturally gravitated toward one another. And when the timing seemed right, they jumped in, with Hubbard sharing to People, "We're lucky because eventually, the universe came together and the timing worked out!"
Not all Hubbard and Radke's castmates were pleased with the relationship, with some questioning its validity. However, that didn't stop the two from getting engaged in August 2022. As it turned out, their engagement would be a short-lived one — the wedding was called off just one month after Hubbard's bridal shower. People exclusively reported a letter Radke made for friends and family apologizing for the confusion before announcing the decision to call off the wedding, stating, "Lindsay is devastated and I'm crushed with how all this transpired."
Timmy Pandolfi and Zeta Morrison
Timmy Pandolfi and Zeta Morrison (affectionately called Zimmy) won the hearts of America in "Love Island USA" Season 4. Their strong bond and seemingly authentic connection landed them the coveted crown as the winners of their season. At the time, we genuinely thought they would go the distance, as they survived bombshells, love triangles (and sometimes squares), and the pressure of being a reality TV power couple. Unfortunately, their relationship didn't stand much of a chance outside of the villa.
In an interview with Murad Merali, Morrison went into detail about what really went down between her and Pandolfi. She recalled one instance when she and fellow castmates Sydney Paight and Deb Chubb took a train ride back to Los Angeles. Paight and Chubb spent the entire ride texting with the men they paired up with from the show, while Morrison got radio silence from Pandolfi, who had refused to give her a ride home. The straw that broke the camel's back was the popularity Morrison experienced from the show. "I feel like your person should be the person who gasses you more than the public and your family and everyone," she said. "I felt like he was like, 'You get enough of that from everyone else, so you don't need it from me.' But that's who I wanted it from."
Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds
"Love is Blind" is a reality TV experiment that questions if love is ever truly blind. The premise brings a group of strangers into Pods to date without ever seeing each other's faces. The goal is to fall in love with the person, get engaged, and then see how they look. In Season 4, Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds got engaged, although Jackie was torn between Glaze and another man, Josh Demas. At first, they seemed happy, but it didn't take long for the cracks to show, with the couple breaking up before walking down the aisle.
Their relationship quickly divulged into he-said-she-said, with the internet firmly taking sides. Leaked text messages soon revealed that Bonds questioned Glaze's sexuality and was only staying with him in order to be on TV longer. Glaze told audiences on the "Love is Blind" reunion show that he made a jab about Bonds' strong jawline, saying she looked masculine. He claimed it was due to frustration at her always making jabs at him. However, Jackie argued that it felt very transphobic. Since then the two have buried the hatchet, and Bonds is now dating Demas.
Harry Jowsey and Georgia Hassarati
Harry Jowsey and Georgia Hassarati never actually filmed on the same reality TV show. Their tangled web of a story begins with Netflix's "Too Hot to Handle." Jowsey joined the Season 1 cast with Francesca Farago and the two immediately connected. They began dating after the show wrapped before ultimately calling it quits. Hassarati joined the series for Season 3 but was unlucky in finding anything substantial. Now that everyone's caught up, let's jump to another show: "Perfect Match." The goal is — you guessed it — to find your perfect match.
On the show, Farago was matched with Dom Gabriel. However, she left him for fellow contestant Damien Powers (more on him later), leaving the door open for Hassarati and Gabriel to match. The two ultimately won the show, but broke up not long after. It's at this point that Hassarati and Jowsey began dating, but in April 2023, the couple surprisingly broke up, with Jowsey claiming Hassarati cheated. Hassarati fired back in a telling interview with Sofia Franklyn, claiming that he was the true cheater and that he was trying to change the narrative with her.
Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe
Another former couple that didn't star in the same reality TV show is Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick. Bristowe has been on multiple reality TV shows in her career. However, her first time was as a contestant on "The Bachelor." She won Bachelor Nation's heart and was cast as one of two Bachelorettes on Season 11. Bristowe chose Shawn Booth, and the two enjoyed being engaged for three years before announcing their split in 2018. She would later find love again within Bachelor Nation as she met "The Bachelorette" Season 14 contestant Jason Tartick. The two met in 2019 when he guest-starred on her podcast Off The Vine. Sparks instantly flew and they began a four-year relationship.
Tartick moved into Bristowe's Nashville home in 2019, with the pair getting engaged in 2021. Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be, as the two called it off in a joint statement in August 2023. "Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us," the statement read. "We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It's heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die."
Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl
Before Marshall and Jackie graced "Love is Blind," there was Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl. The pair starred in Season 2 of the reality series, as audiences watched them fall in love, date, get married, and then eventually divorce. At first, the breakup seemed amicable, with both parties citing that they were in counseling to mend their relationship before ultimately deciding to go separate ways. However, it wasn't long before beans were being spilled.
A few months after their divorce announcement, Thompson revealed to Us Weekly that he created a "boundary" with Ruhl, stating that for his "own mental health," he's leaving the past in the past. Following that news, things got a little spicy between the pair, as Ruhl told E! News that Thompson took "no accountability" for their divorce, causing Thompson to double down on his stance not to engage. However, things took a more positive spin as they reconnected on Thompson's podcast. The two broke down how difficult it was being in the spotlight, the regrets they had in the relationship, and the challenges they faced while filming "Love is Blind."
Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause
Chrishell Stause is no stranger to public breakups. When she first walked through the doors of the Oppenheim Group in Season 1 of "Selling Sunset," she was married to "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley. However, in Season 3, Stause was faced with a divorce from her husband after two years of marriage. Fans of "Selling Sunset" watched as Stause picked up the pieces of her life. But it was Season 5 that surprised everyone with the announcement of her relationship with her boss, Jason Oppenheim.
The two consider each other to be close friends first and foremost. And while their relationship was a big talking point for the show, their breakup was pretty tame compared to others on this list. Things were slightly awkward at first, but Stause shared with People that she's "proud" of how far they've come. She admitted that the whole thing was "bittersweet," but she's ultimately happy that they've managed to maintain their friendship. Both parties have moved on, with Oppenheim briefly dating Marie Lou Nurk and Stause marrying Australian musician G Flip.
Brandon Jones and Serene Russell
Brandon Jones was the runner-up in Michelle Young's season of "The Bachelorette" and Serene Russell was in Clayton Echard's season of "The Bachelor." The two crossed paths in the popular spin-off Bachelor Nation series "Bachelor in Paradise." The show follows previous contestants of other Bachelor shows as they head to the beaches in Mexico for another shot at love. Some leave alone, some leave with new partners, and some even leave engaged. Jones and Russell were one of the engaged couples from Season 8.
Right from the start the two only had eyes for each other. They quickly closed themselves off to other potential romances as they found security and love together. They were one of two couples that got engaged (Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller being the other), though sadly both couples have now broken up. In a joint statement released on Instagram, Jones and Russell fondly remembered their time together. "After many months, today we have ultimately decided to end our engagement," the statement read. "We have tried to work privately on our relationship which has been incredibly challenging in the public eye."
Jake Cunningham and April Marie
"The Ultimatum" just might take the crown for Netflix's messiest reality dating show. The premise is another social experiment to see if giving your partner an ultimatum actually works. The show brings together a group of couples, with one person ready to get married and having issued an ultimatum. The other isn't quite ready to commit. Therefore, they go into this experiment and have trial marriages with other people before ultimately deciding if they want to leave single, engaged with their original partner, or with someone else.
Season 1 introduced us to April Marie and Jake Cunningham. Marie was ready to get married and have children, but Cunningham... not so much. During the experiment, he fell for someone else, emotionally and physically. This devastated Marie, who very much still tried to make their relationship work. Cunningham ultimately left Marie hoping to start something else with the other person. In the end, Marie had the last laugh — she's currently in a happy relationship with someone else and has welcomed a baby girl. As for Cunningham, he developed a close friendship with his "Ultimatum" trial wife, but they never embarked on anything romantic.
Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli
Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli both starred in Season 1 of "Love is Blind." They fell in love in the "Love is Blind" Pods and got engaged. However, the cracks quickly began to show as they made their way down to the altar. When their big day arrived, Gibelli said "I do" but, much to her dismay, Powers said "I don't." The two (miraculously) continued to date, but things were far from rosy during the filming of "Love After the Altar" as Powers showed up Francesca Farago.
As you can imagine, that didn't go over well with Gibelli. "That night I officially broke up with him," Gibelli said on the "Out of the Pods" podcast (via People). "That night I felt nothing, and I was free. At that point it was so personal that I wasn't going to give him another ounce, another tear, another shout — I was just done." Gibelli has now moved on and she's in another relationship. You probably won't be surprised to learn that she's dating another reality TV star: Blake Horstmann from "The Bachelor" and "Bachelor in Paradise."
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Giancola
This list wouldn't be complete without the OG reality couple that was doomed from the start, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola from "Jersey Shore." These two defined toxic relationship, with the pair getting into some pretty intense fights on camera. The reality series detailed this challenging relationship from 2009 to 2014, as the couple broke up, made up, and broke up over and over again.
"Jersey Shore" returned years later in 2018 for "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," but Sammi opted to sit it out. She shared to Instagram that she was in a happy place in her life, and didn't want to return to an environment once so toxic for her. However, her stance wouldn't last long, as she came back for Season 6 of "Family Vacation." Her highly anticipated reunion with her ex was "nerve-wracking," she admitted to Us Weekly, adding that she's not interested in being friends. "I'm good, we can keep it moving. We're co-workers. You're just somebody I dated in my 20s. Like, and we can keep it moving at that."
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix
The biggest reality TV scandal of 2023, "Vanderpump Rules" stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix took the world by surprise when it was announced they were breaking up after 10 years together. The reason? He cheated on her with her best friend and co-star Raquel Leviss. Yikes.
The world quickly rallied behind Madix and turned on both Sandoval and Leviss. Some suggested that the breakup was simply a publicity stunt done to increase ratings for the show, which was reportedly on the verge of cancelation before all the drama kicked off. There's no doubting that "Scandoval," as the affair was quickly dubbed, brought in the viewers. "The show has become a ratings monolith for Bravo thanks to Scandoval, with the season 10 reunion becoming the highest-rated episode on the network in over 9 years," TV Deets reported. Madix has vehemently denied this, claiming that the affair was not staged by producers and was 100% real.
While all parties have seemingly moved on from the breakup, the next season of "Vanderpump Rules" is sure to be illuminating. Leviss has refused to return, Madix has been spotted with a new man, and the cast is rumored to be icing out Sandoval.
Jarrod Schulz and Brandi Passante
"Storage Wars" takes audiences to storage lockers in California where, according to the law, if a storage locker's rent is not paid after three months the contents within the locker are up for grabs. The reality series follows different professional buyers as they attempt to bid on those storage lockers that have gone unpaid. Jarrod Schulz and Brandi Passante's relationship has been at the forefront for many seasons of "Storage Wars." That's why it came as such a surprise when Passante revealed in Season 13 that she and Schultz had called it quits.
The two were firm fan favorites for a long time, with A&E launching a short-lived spinoff series called "Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job." However, once news broke of their split, Passante wasted no time in setting the record straight when it came to her kids. "I did a lot of it on my own anyway, but it's the scary dad voice in the background that we're missing," she said during an interview with The Dad Diary. "I have them all the time, 24/7 they're here with me, so I have to navigate that." Things took another negative turn when Schulz allegedly pushed Passante in a bar and was charged with a "count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery," TMZ reported.