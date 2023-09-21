Superheroes That Are In Dire Need Of A Reboot

If there's any superhero team out there that desperately needs a fresh start on the big screen, it's got to be the Fantastic Four. Not only were the 2005 film and its sequel, "Rise of the Silver Surfer," seen as less than stellar by both critics and audiences, but the follow-up reboot in 2015 is generally seen as one of the worst comic book movies in recent memory — and let's not even talk about the live-action 1994 film. So, it's time that the MCU brings the Fantastic Four into the mix and delivers a film fans of the iconic Marvel team can feel proud of. Plus, the MCU is in dire need of a big, overarching villain — especially given all the problems they've been having with Kang lately — and adding Doctor Doom could solve their issues.

Thankfully, we already know that a Fantastic Four reboot is coming for the MCU and is currently set to hit theaters in 2025. The film will be directed by "WandaVision" director Matt Shankman and could be a game changer for the MCU. The only problem is that it's faced severe production delays; at the moment, we still have no idea who will be playing the Fantastic Four or Doctor Doom, nor do we know when cameras will start rolling. The ongoing WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes are also playing a major role in delays, so it's unclear when we'll actually see this film. Hopefully, news will come soon, and the Fantastic Four can rise again.