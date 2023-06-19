The Flash Proves It's The Perfect Time To Reboot Wonder Woman

Even in the realm of superhero movies, it's nice to see things resolved in a way that the plot makes seem logical and believable. Wonder Woman's newfound tendency to turn up wherever she's needed the most to save the world for a couple of minutes and go about her merry way is the exact opposite of that.

Fortunately, there's some indication that a reboot might already be underway. As of now, the DCU slate of movies and TV shows only includes one Wonder Woman-adjacent work: "Paradise Lost," which takes place in Diana's native Themyschira before she was born. This doesn't exactly sound like the DCU has massive plans for Wonder Woman, and "Paradise Lost's" endgame might even be to set up a new version of the character.

Of course, whether we see Wonder Woman in the DCU anytime soon or not is anyone's guess, though DC Studios co-head James Gunn hasn't ruled the possibility out (via Twitter). Likewise, there's no telling whether Gadot will return in the role in a soft reboot capacity, since despite her apparently ongoing involvement in DC movies, she has said that she's keen to explore new, more personal projects. "I'm not only going to do my own projects, I'm going to work as an actress-for-hire still. But the fact that I can go ahead and tell the stories that I'm passionate about — from ideas that I conceived, or from ideas that I find fascinating from people that want to partner with us — it's an incredible thing," she discussed her future beyond the DCEU with Total Film.

Still, whether Gadot is involved in Wonder Woman's DCU future or not, one thing is clear. The next time we see the character should introduce a fresh take on Diana of Themyscira — and it definitely shouldn't be a quick deus ex machina cameo in another DC hero's movie.