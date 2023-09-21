TV Shows That Were Abruptly Canceled After Being Renewed

The television industry can be a fickle thing. Great shows are canceled all the time, whether it's due to low ratings or any number of other reasons. Considering just how many shows have come out over the years that only lasted one season — if they even got a full first season at all — it's a miracle when any good series is renewed. The vast majority aren't so lucky. Typically, the people behind a show know that they aren't getting renewed, even if sometimes it's not until the last minute, and they have already started planning — or even actually filming — the next season before they get the bad news.

But there have been times when production staff are told that their show has been renewed, only for the company behind the channel or streaming platform the show runs on to subsequently change its mind and take back the renewal. It's a frustrating situation for both those who work on a show and those who watch it, and it happens more often than you might realize. Bottom line — even if you're told your show is getting another season, don't take it for granted until the season is actually made and your paycheck is cashed.