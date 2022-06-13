How Amazon's A League Of Their Own Series Will Update Its Source Material

The 1992 classic "A League of Their Own" is being transformed into a Prime Video series, which Amazon will release in August 2022. However, this won't be your typical Hollywood reboot. "There was a much bigger story there that wasn't just about a team, but that was really about a whole generation," explains co-creator Will Graham in a new interview with Vanity Fair. "That's a big part of why we wanted to make it."

When "A League of Their Own" drops on Prime Video later this year, viewers are going to be met with a much different version of the Rockford Peaches and female baseball players that they know and love from Penny Marshall's film. For one, none of the original main characters are reportedly returning or being adapted. "There were between eight and nine hundred women who played in the AAGPBL," Graham said. "There were hundreds and hundreds and hundreds more who either weren't allowed to play or played on industrial teams or weren't in the right cities. There was just such a wealth of characters."

After taking these facts into account, Graham and the showrunners decided to take "A League of Their Own" in a much more diverse direction — here's how they plan to update the source material.