Why My Name Is Earl Was Canceled - And How The Finale Was Supposed Wrap Up

From 2005-2009, fans tuned in regularly to "My Name is Earl," a heartfelt comedy series about titular character Earl Hickey's (Jason Lee) mission to fix his bad karma by chipping away at a massive list of wrongs he needs to right. When the Season 4 finale ("Dodge's Dad") ended with a "to be continued" message across the screen, "My Name is Earl" cast members and fans alike assumed there would be a Season 5 to neatly tie up the ongoing paternal storyline. In fact, the show was picked up for another season that never came to fruition. So why did the series come to an abrupt end?

During an interview with the "Slick & Thick" podcast, Ethan Suplee, who portrayed Randy Hickey, revealed that, ultimately, the cancellation was due to communication issues between NBC, the show's network, and Fox, the show's studio.

"We were a hit. And the network called the studio and said, 'We want to license the show for another year,' and the studio said, 'Well, we want more money. We want to renegotiate our deal with you.' And the network basically did not respond for two weeks," said Suplee. "And then the studio called back and said, 'We'll take your deal,' and the network said, 'Too late.'"

What makes this an even tougher pill to swallow is that the series did have a strong idea for how the whole saga was supposed to come to an end.