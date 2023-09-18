Storage Wars' Top 5 Episodes According To IMDb

When Clint Eastwood laid down his oft-quoted "Dirty Harry" line — "'Do I feel lucky?' Well, do you, punk?" — he wasn't talking about gambling on storage lockers. But on A&E's "Storage Wars," a reality TV series that tasks professional buyers with purchasing abandoned storage units in the hopes that the contents inside will be worth enough to net a profit, feeling lucky is the name of the game.

Since the show first began airing in 2010, A&E has rolled out well over 300 episodes of "Storage Wars" and several spin-offs. Those spin-offs include shows like "Storage Wars: Texas," "Storage Wars: Miami," "Storage Wars: New York," and even "Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job," a one-season series about stars Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz's lives outside of "Storage Wars." But according to IMDb, there are five episodes from the original series that viewers have deemed more valuable than the rest.

Here are the top five "Storage Wars" episodes that fans have appraised as the most entertaining.