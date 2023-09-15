Deleted South Park Scenes Left On The Cutting Room Floor

After more than 25 years, "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone still manage to consistently deliver their heady mix of toilet humor, absurdism, and social commentary — no small feat considering that most episodes are written and produced from start to finish in under a week. The sped-up timeline — demonstrated in the Comedy Central documentary "6 Days to Air" – means that they're under constant pressure to keep things moving along in the process.

But not everything can make the final cut for an episode. Sometimes a story changes out of narrative necessity or it just doesn't fit in the show's 22-minute runtime. Occasionally, content doesn't get past the network censors — though this happens less frequently than you might think for a show that pushes the limits as much as "South Park" does. In the hundreds of "South Park" episodes to date, loads of footage hasn't made it to the final episodes, but fortunately for diehard fans, many of them do make it onto the DVD releases. From serious celeb burns to abandoned alternate endings, these are a few of fans' favorite deleted "South Park" scenes.