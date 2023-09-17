The Real Reason These Actors Left CSI

"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" is a hit TV drama surrounding a group of forensic investigators who work together to solve violent crimes in Las Vegas. The show became a phenomenon, earning several Primetime Emmy and People's Choice awards, as well as branching off into a sprawling tree of spin-offs including "CSI: Miami," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Cyber."

During its long 15-season stint from 2000 to 2015, the show saw many of its actors come and go. Some were long-time vets who were there from the beginning, and some were so short-lived, that you might not even remember them. Whether they were fan-favorite farewells or barely noticeable blips, each addition or loss to the cast helped to shape and mold the "CSI" team into a unique caravan of crime solvers.

Many of these actors left of their own accord, deciding it was just the right time to move on, but some were not so amicable. Bad blood often brewed off-set between actors, writers, producers, and the network. From creative differences to contract negotiations and character chemistry, the reasons behind these departures might come as an interesting surprise to even the most seasoned "CSI" viewer.