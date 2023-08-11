That Actress In The Jardiance Commercial Was Also On One Of America's #1 Shows
One of the most ubiquitous commercials in rotation right now is for the prescription drug Jardiance. The drug is to help people with type 2 diabetes keep their blood sugar levels under control, but you may know it as the medication with the elaborate musical commercial with an actress singing enthusiastically about its virtues.
The commercial has generated quite a lot of buzz online, including a lot of curiosity about who the lead in the commercial is. That would be Deanna Colón, and if she seemed a little familiar to you, it's likely because she's no stranger to show business. In fact, you may be interested to know that this isn't her first time in the TV spotlight, having served as a contestant on "America's Got Talent" in 2013.
During her run on the show, Colón, who blew the judges away during her audition with a rendition of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" from the musical "Dreamgirls," made it to the quarter-semifinals before being eliminated. However, that was just the beginning of her career. As her official website notes, the same year she appeared on "America's Got Talent," she also booked an extensive Big Lots ad campaign. Colón also worked extensively in TV and films with numerous soundtrack and music department credits to her name.
Deanna Colón, formerly Deanna DellaCioppa, has contributed music to several TV shows and films
Deanna Colón, who got her start in the business under the name Deanna DellaCioppa (which is also the name she appears under on "America's Got Talent"), has been a prolific performer in commercials for years, many of them with a music theme, that being her specialty. And a look at her IMDb shows many additional credits behind the camera. She's contributed music to "Sex and the City," "The Hills," "The League," and "Legally Blondes," to name just a few.
In the acting field, outside of commercials, her credits are less numerous, with just one listed on IMDb: playing the character Blackfoot on an episode of the TBS comedy "Miracle Workers" in 2021.
With all the attention her Jardiance commercial is getting, it's possible you'll be seeing more of Deanna Colón on television in the future, and if her music work continues apace there's a chance you'll be hearing her, or music composed by her, without even realizing it.