That Actress In The Jardiance Commercial Was Also On One Of America's #1 Shows

One of the most ubiquitous commercials in rotation right now is for the prescription drug Jardiance. The drug is to help people with type 2 diabetes keep their blood sugar levels under control, but you may know it as the medication with the elaborate musical commercial with an actress singing enthusiastically about its virtues.

The commercial has generated quite a lot of buzz online, including a lot of curiosity about who the lead in the commercial is. That would be Deanna Colón, and if she seemed a little familiar to you, it's likely because she's no stranger to show business. In fact, you may be interested to know that this isn't her first time in the TV spotlight, having served as a contestant on "America's Got Talent" in 2013.

During her run on the show, Colón, who blew the judges away during her audition with a rendition of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" from the musical "Dreamgirls," made it to the quarter-semifinals before being eliminated. However, that was just the beginning of her career. As her official website notes, the same year she appeared on "America's Got Talent," she also booked an extensive Big Lots ad campaign. Colón also worked extensively in TV and films with numerous soundtrack and music department credits to her name.