Is Ahsoka Training Sabine To 'End' The Jedi Order?

Though he disagrees with Ahsoka's methods, Huyang ultimately acquiesces that she and Sabine come from "a long line of non-traditional Jedi." In the New Republic and beyond, we have seen several Jedi who could be classified as "non-traditional." That is, Jedi who are open to new ways of understanding the Force. But in their quest to reform the Jedi, will they end up like the Sith?

While characters like Ahsoka, Rey Skywalker, and perhaps eventually Grogu are undoubtedly forces for good (pun intended), their emulation of the Sith comes in a structural form. During the Old Republic era, there were once many Sith, much like there were Jedi. They ruled over the planet Korriban, but their endless greed for power led them first to war against the Jedi and finally against each other. When the dust settled, only Darth Bane survived. He declared the Rule of Two, which stated that only two Sith could exist at once.

Ahsoka's seeming vision for the Jedi would not lead to a universe where only two Jedi exist, but they would become similarly decentralized. With only a few Jedi scattered across the galaxy and each taking their own approach to training the next generation, there will now be a scattered assortment of distinct dynasties rather than a centralized organization like the Jedi Order.

However, in so doing, the Jedi might become something greater than what they once were. As we saw in George Lucas' prequels, the Order was a bureaucratic institution that ultimately proved unable to spot the threat posed by Darth Sidious. They had become something like glorified police officers. Ultimately, Ahsoka's methods might bring the Jedi back to their simplistic, enlightened roots, and Sabine may be the first step on that path.