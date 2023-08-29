What Species Is Ahsoka And Why Are They So Important To The Star Wars Universe?

Ahsoka Tano has come a long way as a character. Initially introduced as Anakin Skywalker's Padawan in "The Clone Wars," she's had numerous other appearances in the years since then, from comic books to "Star Wars Rebels." And now, played by Rosario Dawson, she has her own self-titled "Disney+" show after making cameos in "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett." But despite her prevalence in "Star Wars" lore, many fans may still wonder what alien race she's supposed to be.

They may not be as well known as Wookies and Hutts, but Ahsoka Tano is part of the Togruta. This humanoid species is known for colorful skin tones, head tails, and immense montrals. They come from the homeworld of Shili, and several prominent Togruta have been shown across "Star Wars" media, including Jedi Master Shaak Ti and Supreme Chancellor Kirames Kaj. Fans had a chance to see many Togruta together in Episode 1 of "Tales of the Jedi," which shows Ahsoka as an infant and how everyone in the village knew she had a connection to the Force at a young age.

Togruta aren't common in the galaxy, especially when Disney+'s "Ahsoka" takes place. She even has a line in the 2016 novel, "Ahsoka," by E.K. Johnston, where she says, "There aren't so many Togruta at large in the galaxy that I fit into a crowd. It would be different if I were a Twi'lek, and it would be very different if I were a human, but I'm neither." They may be rare, but they played an important role in bringing down the Empire.