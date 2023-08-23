Ahsoka Exposes The Worst Jedi In Star Wars History (But That's A Good Thing)
Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 2 — "Toil and Trouble"
The first two episodes of "Ahsoka" reveal what various characters from "Star Wars Rebels" have been doing since the show ended, and set up a brand new quest ... that, as it turns out, is the same one that wrapped up "Rebels." As Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) reconnects with Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) to resume their search for Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), villainous forces are out to do the same thing.
Something bad seems to have happened during the first mission to find Ezra, and the former master and Padawan are on such bad terms that they can barely cooperate in Episode 1. Fortunately, Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Huyang (David Tennant) keep encouraging both Ahsoka and Sabine to mend fences. Their support doesn't mean they're about to coddle the pair, though. In "Ahsoka" Episode 2, Sabine finds this out the hard way when she has a heart-to-heart with Huyang about resuming her training, and the ancient droid casually notes that she's the least Force-sensitive person he's ever witnessed in Jedi training.
This is saying something, considering that Huyang was built some 25,000 years before Sabine was even born. Even so, the droid doesn't mean this cold fact as an insult. When you pay attention to the context, Huyang uses Sabine's status as the worst Jedi in "Star Wars" — as far as her Force sensitivity is concerned, anyway — as part of his pep talk that she should resume training. He's not really undermining Sabine at all, but simply encouraging her to work hard.
Huyang believes in Sabine regardless of her Force sensitivity
"Anyone can become great" is a recurring theme in "Star Wars." Granted, in the Skywalker Saga movies "anyone" tends to mean "a poor kid from a backwater planet who turns out to be highly Force-sensitive" and "great" means "a Jedi," but other corners of the franchise have explored other variations of the theme. The animated series have been particularly adept at turning ragtag randos into accomplished heroes. Disney+ live-action series have also kept the theme with shows like "The Mandalorian," in which Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) starts as a no-name bounty hunter and goes on to gain more allies and recognition by the minute.
In this context, it makes sense that Sabine's comparative lack of Force access is a positive in Huyang's eyes. The old droid is saying that Sabine simply needs to put in the effort if she wants to achieve her goal — which is actually excellent news for her. Achieving her target through hustle and hard work instead of innate abilities fits Sabine's character perfectly, and the combination of her Mandalorian skill set, artistic abilities, and dedicated training could very well make her an incredibly good Jedi, relatively weak natural Force connection be damned.