Ahsoka Exposes The Worst Jedi In Star Wars History (But That's A Good Thing)

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 2 — "Toil and Trouble"

The first two episodes of "Ahsoka" reveal what various characters from "Star Wars Rebels" have been doing since the show ended, and set up a brand new quest ... that, as it turns out, is the same one that wrapped up "Rebels." As Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) reconnects with Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) to resume their search for Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), villainous forces are out to do the same thing.

Something bad seems to have happened during the first mission to find Ezra, and the former master and Padawan are on such bad terms that they can barely cooperate in Episode 1. Fortunately, Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Huyang (David Tennant) keep encouraging both Ahsoka and Sabine to mend fences. Their support doesn't mean they're about to coddle the pair, though. In "Ahsoka" Episode 2, Sabine finds this out the hard way when she has a heart-to-heart with Huyang about resuming her training, and the ancient droid casually notes that she's the least Force-sensitive person he's ever witnessed in Jedi training.

This is saying something, considering that Huyang was built some 25,000 years before Sabine was even born. Even so, the droid doesn't mean this cold fact as an insult. When you pay attention to the context, Huyang uses Sabine's status as the worst Jedi in "Star Wars" — as far as her Force sensitivity is concerned, anyway — as part of his pep talk that she should resume training. He's not really undermining Sabine at all, but simply encouraging her to work hard.