Ahsoka: Is Sabine Wren Force-Sensitive Now?

The latest "Ahsoka" trailer heavily features the Mandalorian freedom fighter Sabine Wren, played in the upcoming Disney+ series by Natasha Liu Bordizzo. We've known for some time that the "Star Wars Rebels" character will be a major player in the show, assisting Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) on her quest to find Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and stop Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). However, the new trailer also hints that this time, Sabine may be Force-sensitive.

Though she trains extensively with the Darksaber in "Rebels," even taking lessons from Jedi Kanan Jarrus, Sabine is never directly implied to have access to the Force. Many Mandalorians have used the Darksaber without being Force-sensitive, including Din Djarin, Pre Vizsla, and Bo-Katan Kryze. For that reason, it never seemed strange that a regular person like Sabine could attain mastery of the weapon. But in the new Ahsoka trailer, she shows a lot more than that.

Not only does Sabine refer to Ahsoka as her master in the trailer, suggesting that she is officially becoming the former Jedi's apprentice, but she boasts a new green lightsaber in the show that's much more traditional than the Darksaber. Many have assumed that this is Ezra's lightsaber, which he leaves with her before vanishing at the end of "Rebels." However, with David Tennant returning as Huyang, an ancient droid who helps young Jedi craft lightsabers in "The Clone Wars," it's also possible that we'll see Sabine build a new weapon as part of her renewed training.

But while all indicators seem to point to Sabine now being a Force user, we've yet to get any hard proof.