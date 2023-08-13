Star Wars: Who Is Darth Bane And Why Do We Need A Trilogy?

The "Star Wars" franchise has grown exponentially since Disney acquired the IP and began giving us spin-offs and series to quench the evergrowing need for a galaxy far away. The focus of the franchise has primarily been surrounding the Skywalker Saga and the royal family of force-users that anchored the storylines of the nine primary films. But there is a character hidden deep in the Expanded Universe that could offer a fresh angle for "Star Wars." Darth Bane is a largely unknown character for casual fans, one who could not only give us something new but maybe even revitalize the franchise.

With the release of the sequel trilogy, the franchise faced a divided fanbase that had mixed reactions to the new directions the films took. What we learned from the three new movies is that creating characters that can live up to the legacy created by Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is a tall order. But the new trilogy just couldn't find its footing with fans by going in different directions. Love it or hate it, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" turned much of the franchise on its head and sparked some fan backlash.

"Star Wars" is mostly relegated to series on Disney+ as most of its recent success comes from "The Mandalorian," "Andor," and "Obi-Wan Kenobi." But Bane, whose story was explored in Drew Karpyshyn's "Darth Bane" novel trilogy, may offer the lifeline the film arm of "Star Wars" desperately needs.