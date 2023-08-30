Ahsoka Episode 3 Breakdown: Easter Eggs, Small Details & Ending Explained

Hyperspace travel within a single galaxy has always been possible in the "Star Wars" universe, but "Ahsoka" has loftier ambitions for getting across the universe. The Eye of Sion hyperspace ring will allow whoever uses it to make the jump to a neighboring galaxy, and the purgill's migration paths are key to its success.

This is quite a significant development that could expand the "Star Wars" universe in a big way. "Ahsoka" has confirmed that the giant space whales are capable of traveling through different galaxies, and that opens up a world of interesting possibilities. Theoretically, there could be several ancient neighboring galaxies in this universe outside of the one that Ezra and Thrawn currently dwell in on "Ahsoka," with the purrgil creatures being the main method of transport between them.

In Episode 2, it's revealed that the Path of Peridea — the highway between galaxies on which Baylan, Morgan, Shin, and Morrok hope to travel — was once thought to be a fairytale. However, Morgan says that all fairytales are based on some type of truth, implying that "Ahsoka" will delve deeper into the history of the cosmos and add more depth to the franchise's lore. What other ancient realms have become lost throughout time and only exist in mythical stories?

Of course, the lengths the villains have to go through to build the Eye of Sion also indicates that traveling between galaxies is extremely difficult, which explains why more denizens of the "Star Wars" universe haven't tried it in the past. At the same time, maybe "Ahsoka" will reveal that it's more common than we've been led to believe this entire time.