Who Is Huyang? Ahsoka's Ancient Lightsaber Droid Explained

Though Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) are the main characters of "Ahsoka," there's a pretty big cast of supporting players. Some, like the dark Force users Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), are brand new, but others are familiar faces for "Star Wars" fans. Beyond other "Rebels" characters like Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), there's one unique face that many viewers might think came out of nowhere. That mechanical head belongs to Huyang (David Tennant), the ancient lightsaber droid who assists Ahsoka in her pursuit of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Huyang doesn't get a ton of exposition in the show, as if the writers expect you to already know about him and his crucial role in Jedi history. However, if you haven't watched "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," you may not have any idea who he is. Huyang features prominently in the "Younglings" arc of "The Clone Wars," where he's introduced as an age-old droid who helps all new padawans construct their own lightsabers. What exactly happened to him after Order 66 remains unclear. However, his survival is a huge win for the continued legacy and traditions of the Jedi.

Per canon source books, Huyang was created 25,000 years before the Battle of Yavin. He helped Yoda make his lightsaber when he was only just a child. And as Ahsoka seeks Thrawn, Huyang's treasure trove of knowledge will surely be invaluable.