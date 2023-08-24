Ahsoka's Rare Force Power Is An Infamous Star Wars Ability

If you've been following her story since "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," you know that Ahsoka Tano is quite strong in the Force. She's a fierce lightsaber combatant, an astute investigator, and a nimble acrobat when the moment calls for it. And in the first two episodes of her new live-action Disney+ show, she shows off another rare Force power that only a select few Jedi have ever displayed.

The ability in question has many names. The technical title in the canon is psychometry, though it's also referred to as "sense echo," "Force echo," and several other monikers. Regardless of what you call it, the power is essentially the same. It allows those who possess it to sense the history of physical places and objects, seeing and hearing glimpses of their past. For "Clone Wars" fans, psychometry may conjure images of Quinlan Vos, the Jedi maverick who embarks on a tragic romance with former Sith assassin Asajj Ventress in "Star Wars: Dark Disciple." For "Star Wars" gamers, "Jedi: Fallen Order" and "Jedi: Survivor" protagonist Cal Kestis is probably the first character to come to mind. His psychometric powers play a pivotal role in both games, and they make him a unique kind of Jedi.

Now it seems that Ahsoka has the ability as well. Though it's canonically innate, meaning that it only appears in some Force users and can't be taught, Ahsoka never displays the ability in either "Clone Wars" or "Star Wars Rebels." But then, she's not the only instance of psychometry manifesting at an older age.