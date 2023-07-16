Star Wars Theory: What Happened To Ezra Bridger Between Rebels And Ahsoka?

In the final episode of the animated favorite "Star Wars Rebels," viewers see the show's main protagonist, Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray), and the villainous Imperial figurehead Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) disappear from the forefront of the "Star Wars" galaxy. The two are transported to the far reaches of the galaxy, thanks to a pod of space-faring purrgils, taking both of them away to an unknown location as the conflict between the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire heats up. "Rebels" wrapped up in 2018, yet we still don't know what became of Ezra and Thrawn.

With the new series "Ahsoka" on the way — a live-action sequel to "Rebels" that will feature many of the show's main characters — "Star Wars" fans are eager to know what Ezra has been up to since his disappearance. Naturally, since his unexpected goodbye, all kinds of theories have cropped up online. A widely-debated one theorizes that Ezra may have fallen to the dark side thanks to Thrawn, who plans to rebuild the Empire in some form. Given the presence of a masked Inquisitor-like character with a red lightsaber known only as Marrok in "Ahsoka" trailers, this one could hold water. Another from Redditor u/C-TAY116 ponders that Ezra and Thrawn may be working together, but only to challenge a bigger threat in the Unknown Regions.

At the end of the day, we won't know what Ezra has spent his post-"Rebels" time doing until "Ahsoka" reveals such information. All we know is that he's more than likely alive and that Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is desperate to find him before Thrawn can execute his mysterious and likely devious plan. Unsurprisingly, there's at least one person out there who knows and has known for some time about Ezra's fate: Dave Filoni.