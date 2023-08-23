Ahsoka Episodes 1 & 2 Ending Explained

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 1 — "Master and Apprentice" — and Episode 2 — "Toil and Trouble"

It's the live-action series fans of "Star Wars Rebels" have been waiting for. Rosario Dawson's iteration of Ahsoka Tano, former Padawan to Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), first made her debut in "The Mandalorian" Season 2, and now, she headlines the new series that sees her reunite with some old allies while making some new enemies. The Empire may have been destroyed, but there are still threats to the galaxy, including the prospective return of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). However, finding Thrawn may also lead the heroes to their old friend, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

After the arrest of Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), Ahsoka sets her sights on acquiring a map that can lead her to both Thrawn and Ezra. But nothing in the "Star Wars" universe can ever be easy, so even after she gets it, she needs a way to unlock it to find out where she needs to go. This brings her back to her old comrade, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), but the two have had a bit of a falling out since fans saw them last.

There's a new war on the horizon if the rebels aren't careful. And while a two-episode premiere means fans get some more information about where the story is heading, there's still plenty they may be in the dark about. Here's everything to know about the endings of Episodes 1 and 2 of "Ahsoka" and what they mean for the show's future.