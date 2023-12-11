Actors Who Used Prosthetics For Their Nude Scenes
Nudity has become increasingly common in film and TV since the Hays Code — which prohibited on-screen nakedness, among other things — was officially abandoned back in 1968. For almost three and a half decades, filmmakers were forced to make sure their films were wholesome if they wanted them to be shown in theaters, though attitudes were changing as the 1970s approached. The code was thrown out and the movie ratings system that's still used to this day was adopted instead.
Most adult viewers don't bat an eyelid when they see nudity on the big screen nowadays, and the same goes for TV. However, what some audiences might not know is that they're not always seeing the real deal. Producers, makeup artists, and on-set personnel know how to work their movie magic, and when it comes to nude scenes, the use of prosthetics is often a big part of that process. It's not only for the benefit of the actors (who, understandably, may be a little hesitant to bare all on camera), it's also sometimes necessary for the plot. Here's a roundup of actors who have donned fabricated parts for their roles.
Mark Wahlberg (Boogie Nights)
Paul Thomas Anderson's "Boogie Nights" is a cult-classic dramedy from 1997 starring a young Mark Wahlberg at the beginning of his Hollywood career. In the film, which would go on to get three Academy Award nominations, Wahlberg plays Eddie Adams, a teenage busboy turned adult film prodigy. In hindsight, this serves as a fairly apt arc for the actor himself, but it can't all be true to life. Given the nature of his character's vocation, Wahlberg was given a foot-long prosthetic to use during production.
During a 2022 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Wahlberg looked back fondly on his time working on the film and divulged some nostalgic yet shocking behind-the-scenes "Boogie Nights" secrets. In particular, he revealed the fact that he was so fond of his prosthetic that he took it home with him. "It's in a safe locked away," confessed Wahlberg. "It's not something I could leave out. All of a sudden my kids are looking for a spare phone charger and pull that thing out and go, 'What the heck is this?!' It wouldn't be a good look."
Jonah Hill (The Wolf of Wall Street)
Martin Scorsese's 2013 film "The Wolf of Wall Street" is a criminally comical biopic that tells the story of real-life stockbroker and all-around moneyman Jordan Belfort. Taking center stage as Belfort is Leonardo DiCaprio, who stars alongside Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey, and Jonah Hill. While it's all based on the truth, the sum of the movie's magic is not completely authentic, including Hill's intimate close-ups. Hill used a prosthetic penis for the film, and while some actors may be inclined to take up this charge with a more humorous attitude, Hill was adamant about setting the silliness aside for his sensual snippet.
"There were a lot of background artists on set that day who hadn't read the script, so they just know that they're in a scene and a guy is pulling out his genitalia," recalled Hill during an interview with the Daily Beast, "So for them, it was really funny, but for the main characters, it's really inappropriate and disturbing. So, I had to tell everyone that while their first instinct was to laugh, I had to take it very seriously so that we got the appropriate response."
John Cena (Trainwreck)
Professional wrestler-turned-Hollywood actor John Cena was once best-known for his in-ring conquests, but these days he's famous for his roles in the likes of "Bumblebee," "Fast & Furious 9," and "The Suicide Squad." Among his various film and TV appearances is a small part in the 2015 Judd Apatow rom-com "Trainwreck." Though there's a stark difference between starring and sparring, Cena never misses an opportunity to show off the goods, and in this film, his physique is on full display. Well, technically, it's not full display, as this scene did require a prosthetic penis.
During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Cena described receiving this present from production. "I had to do a sex scene, which involved me being almost all the way naked," said Cena. "I had to stuff myself in a small nylon sock, and they gave me a stunt penis to insinuate an erection." According to co-star Amy Schumer — Cena's scene partner in the hilariously awkward sex scene — the fake penis was made from "part of a broomstick." She told E! News: "Jimmy was our prop guy and he was whittling one day. I was like, 'What you doing, Jimmy? What you working on?' He was like, 'I'm making John's erection.'"
Eric Dane (Euphoria)
HBO's "Euphoria" has a reputation as one of the most unsettling shows out there, one full of disturbing moments and salacious scenes. Actor Eric Dane plays Cal Jacobs, one of the most toxic characters in the series. His crimes are apparent right from the get-go: In the pilot episode, Cal can be seen committing statutory rape with Jules, a character that's only 17 years old. Cal's privates are in full view, but the penis is a prosthetic one. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Dane noted that going down the prosthetic route is usually the default for that kind of scene. "It's protocol and it's also very considerate to your scene partner," he said.
However, as an actor fully committed to the arts, Dane also admitted that if it would serve the show better, he was willing to abandon the prosthetic altogether and go all-natural in isolated shots. "Look if it makes more sense to not use a prosthetic, I'm willing to go there," he said, "At the end of the day, because of the context, we decided that the prosthetic was the way to go, and we came to that decision as a group."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Chris Hemsworth (Vacation)
The 2015 comedy "Vacation" serves as a follow-up to the iconic "Vacation" film series starring Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo. Taking their place front and center for this modern iteration are comedy stars Ed Helms and Christina Applegate, but Chris Hemsworth also appears as a side character with one particularly seductive scene in the film. The production of this scene was a complicated process involving body doubles, size stipulations, and prosthetic penises.
Speaking to Vulture, writer Jonathan Goldstein explained that several fake penises of different sizes were made, adding that Hemsworth's stature made them go with the largest one. "He makes the normal-size penis look small," remarked Goldstein. Oscar-winning makeup artist Matthew Mungle, the man responsible for the prosthetics used in "Vacation" (as well as in "The Overnight," "We're the Millers," and "Red Rocket") says that, according to the production rumor mill, Hemsworth held on to his prosthetic after the film. "The word is he has it on his mantle at his house with the Thor hammer," he told Thrillist.
Will Poulter (We're the Millers)
"We're the Millers" is a 2013 comedy film starring Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts, and Will Poulter as a ragtag group of misfits attempting to smuggle drugs across the U.S./Mexico border by posing as a traditional American family. Poulter's character, Kenny, serves as the innocent, dorky teenage boy archetype who routinely finds himself in embarrassing or humiliating situations.
In one shocking scene, Kenny gets bitten on the testicles by a venomous spider. The close-up shot of his swollen privates is, fortunately, faked. When speaking about this scene with Metro, a sheepish Poulter stayed true to his character with a humble confirmation of prosthetics. "I'm not the proud owner of that pineapple-sized testicle," admitted Poulter. "The prosthetic took about three hours to put on. It was a bit of a trial and I got intimate with a very talented man called Tony who saw a lot more of me than what I care to show anyone else."
Taylor Zakhar Perez (Minx)
The steamy dramedy series "Minx," which is set in Los Angeles during the 1970s, follows a feminist writer who teams up with an adult publishing house called Bottom Dollar to create the world's first erotic magazine for women. Taylor Zakhar Perez plays Shane Brody, a firefighter taking a career pivot into modeling. His bits are in full view as the cover boy for Minx readers, though the actor is wearing a prosthetic penis.
When asked by Entertainment Weekly if he had any hesitancy about stripping down and wearing a prosthetic, Perez said that he's more than willing to do what it takes to bring the story to life. "I'm all for it," he said. "If the project and the scenes call for it, why not?" He did, however, reveal that he isn't exactly thrilled about the idea of his family seeing the show. "I think when my mom sees it is when I will be a little freaked out," he said.
Lily James and Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Hulu's drama series "Pam & Tommy" chronicles the true story of the romance between actor and model Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, with a specific emphasis on their infamous sex tape leak. While it may not be completely accurate, which isn't that surprising given that the show is based on real people and centers on their sexual relations, prosthetics were a necessity for the production.
From fake teeth to wigs and full-body makeovers, each day of filming was a four-hour process of physical transformation for Lily James. Since James, who has a more petite physique, is meant to embody Pamela Anderson, there was no getting around the prosthetic process. However, James told Entertainment Weekly that the prosthetics turned out phenomenal. "The breast piece was amazing," she said. "You would never, never know it wasn't me. It was shocking."
Sebastian Stan also required prosthetic pieces for various NSFW scenes, including one where his character is having a conversation with his privates. Showrunner Rob Siegel told Entertainment Weekly that this scene involved the use of an animatronic puppet penis, and when speaking with GQ, makeup artist Jason Collins explained the piece was built to directly compliment Stan's actual physique. "It was made from silicone and involved lifecasting Sebastian so that we could then sculpt the appropriate size and blend points," said Collins.
Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos (Sex/Life)
The Netflix drama series "Sex/Life" follows Billie Connelly, a traditional housewife whose sexual past comes back to haunt her when her ex-boyfriend, Brad Simon, makes a reappearance in her life. Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos (who began dating in real life after falling for one another while making the show) take center stage in these starring roles, and when "sex" is literally included in the show's title, you know the actors are going to have to do some dressing down.
In June of 2023, Shahi posted an image to her Instagram story that showed her prepping for the breast prosthetics she wears in the show. "These were not my boobs," she said (via Us Weekly). "It took about 3/4 hours every morning for our prosthetics team to put them on. I wore them in any sex scene with Cooper or if I had to show boob while breastfeeding," wrote Shahi alongside the image. Demos has also confirmed that he used a prosthetic, telling Australian talk show "The Project" that the penis you see isn't real. "To all the men out there who were worried, it was," he said when asked if it was a fake.
Simon Rex (Red Rocket)
Actor Simon Rex plays the role of Mikey "Saber" Davies in the 2021 indie dramedy "Red Rocket." His character is a charming con man and ex-adult movie star who returns to his small hometown in Texas after the big leagues spit him out. Mikey is never afraid to get down and dirty — indeed, he made a whole career out of it in Los Angeles — so it should come as no surprise that Rex was asked to do the same for the role. However, unlike his character, he uses a prosthetic penis.
For all his dedicated work on the film, Rex was awarded the honor of best male lead at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards. When accepting the award, he made sure to have a sense of humor about things. "Thank you, Film Independent, for recognizing my fake penis," joked Rex during his speech (via The Hollywood Reporter) before going on to say how accurate the accolade was. "We were hiding from police. We were hiding from neighbors. I was running down the street butt naked. Like, if this doesn't embody the spirit of independent film, I don't know what does."
Steve Zahn and Theo James (The White Lotus)
Since it debuted on HBO in 2021, "The White Lotus" has been making headlines for its sharp social satire and never-ending cascade of drama. Each new season brings viewers a whole new story riddled with intrigue and unanswered questions. There is one thing we know for sure, though: Theo James and Steve Zahn's intimate moments in the series were achieved with prosthetics.
Steve Zahn has a full-frontal scene where he's examining himself during a testicular cancer scare. When speaking with The Wrap, Zahn confirmed that he was not all-natural for the scene, which he also noted was a departure from his traditional experience in Hollywood. "I come from the old school where we were actually naked when we were naked," he said. Given that this was new for him, he was mostly a passive rider when it came to the technical logistics, though he was asked to "approve the prosthetic that they used," Zahn noted. "He showed it to me first. And I was like, 'Yeah, that'll do.'"
Unlike Zahn, Theo James took a more hands-on approach. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," James recalled having specific requests for his prosthetic. "I just wanted it not to be distracting," he said. "It needs to be 'Regular Joe.'" However, when the piece was presented to him, it became clear that he got more than he bargained for. "It's like she stole it off a donkey in the field!" joked James. "The thing is ginormous."
Asa Butterfield (Sex Education)
"Sex Education" stars Asa Butterfield in the central role of Otis, a socially awkward teenager who takes what he's learned from his mother's sex therapy practice and uses it to start up his own therapeutic side hustle for his high school peers. Given the premise, it's no surprise that the show boasts plenty of penis props — Otis shows his off several times, including an accidental exposure. "I became well acquainted with my prosthetic penis during series one," reminisced Butterfield in an interview with NME, adding that "it was almost like greeting an old friend" when he returned for Season 2.
It should be noted that almost every time Butterfield's business is flashed in the series, it's not because of some sexual conquest: It's usually in an embarrassing context. However, Butterfield seems to be taking the whole thing in stride and being a good sport in the name of art. "When we signed up for this job we kind of knew we'd be putting our pride behind us," an unabashed Butterfield told The Guardian. "But it was worth it, I think. I'm super proud of the show."
Adam Scott and Jason Schwartzman (The Overnight)
"The Overnight" is a 2015 film about two couples who get together for an innocent enough dinner party. However, after the adults put the kids to bed, the night devolves into seduction and debauchery. At one point in the film, in which the couples go skinny dipping, the audience gets a glance at the characters' psyches — via a look at their genitalia.
At first, this might seem like a bit of a strange directorial decision. What do their private parts have to do with anything? Well, Adam Scott, whose character sports a prosthetic micropenis, told HuffPost that he initially had the same question, which led to some deeper reflection on his character. "I started really thinking about it and I was like, 'Huh, this character's really going through something interesting,'" said Scott.
Jason Schwartzman's character also got a prosthetic penis, but his was at the other end of the scale in terms of size. When asked during the same interview if the prosthetic ever went to his head, he maintained that he just carried on with a business-as-usual mindset. "I didn't think, like, 'Oh, I have this big prosthetic, I feel great right now,'" noted Schwartzman. "My confidence didn't change once the prosthetic was on me, deep down. My mind never went there."
Matthew Rhys (Girls)
In 2017, "The Americans" star Matthew Rhys made a special guest appearance in an episode of Lena Dunham's HBO drama "Girls." The episode, entitled "American B***h," features Rhys in a deplorable role as a disturbing man. During one scene, he removes his penis from his pants and touches Dunham's leg with it. "I had to take my penis out and put it on Lena Dunham at the end of the episode, but not my penis, a prosthetic penis," he explained during a roundtable interview for The Hollywood Reporter, adding that he placed it "on her thigh."
Rhys went on to reveal that he was presented with several potential prosthetics for the scene in question. "The props guy just went, do you want to choose a penis?" he said, which prompted plenty of laughter from his fellow actors. "Such a luxury, you get to choose," joked Michael B. Jordan, while J.K. Simmons added, "We used our own penises on 'Oz.'" According to Rhys, he was asked to choose between around eight different prosthetic penises for the scene.