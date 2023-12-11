Actors Who Used Prosthetics For Their Nude Scenes

Nudity has become increasingly common in film and TV since the Hays Code — which prohibited on-screen nakedness, among other things — was officially abandoned back in 1968. For almost three and a half decades, filmmakers were forced to make sure their films were wholesome if they wanted them to be shown in theaters, though attitudes were changing as the 1970s approached. The code was thrown out and the movie ratings system that's still used to this day was adopted instead.

Most adult viewers don't bat an eyelid when they see nudity on the big screen nowadays, and the same goes for TV. However, what some audiences might not know is that they're not always seeing the real deal. Producers, makeup artists, and on-set personnel know how to work their movie magic, and when it comes to nude scenes, the use of prosthetics is often a big part of that process. It's not only for the benefit of the actors (who, understandably, may be a little hesitant to bare all on camera), it's also sometimes necessary for the plot. Here's a roundup of actors who have donned fabricated parts for their roles.