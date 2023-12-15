Obliterated's Wild Full-Frontal Nude Scene Is Real - But It Came At A Huge Cost
Sometimes things don't quite go according to plan, which is the basic concept behind the Netflix action comedy series "Obliterated." The show follows a strike team that receives some bad news during a bawdy Las Vegas celebration of their latest "successful" mission when they discover that, despite what they previously believed, there's still a nuclear bomb in need of defusing — an emergency made even more dire due to the fact that they're all heavily inebriated.
Of course, sometimes life parallels art as well, as was the case with C. Thomas Howell's nude scene in the first episode of "Obliterated." As executive producer Jon Hurwitz explained to Comic Book, the scene in question was originally meant to involve a prosthetic due to a no-nudity rider in Howell's contract. However, things went a different route when Howell changed his mind and decided to do the scene au naturel.
"This was real," said Hurwitz. "What you see on the show is real. But there's a funny story behind it. In that first episode, you get to see quite a bit of C. Thomas Howell and our production spent $10,000 on making a prosthetic for him," the producer went on. "And the morning of, he calls me up, and he says, 'You know what, brother? If I'm gonna do this, I'm going for it. I just want to go all out.'"
What changed between the original plan and the final product?
While this might seem like a simple thing to rectify, as mentioned above, C. Thomas Howell had already negotiated a no-nudity rider in his contract for "Obliterated." Jon Hurwitz went on to explain how the situation developed further and how Howell ended up ditching the prosthetic for the shoot.
"We're like, 'But you signed the nudity rider that says you're wearing this thing," Hurwitz recalled, referencing the expensive prosthetic. "He's like, 'Tell them I won't do it. Tell them I won't wear it.' And we're like, 'Great! This is even better,' the producer said. "So Sony and Netflix had to get their lawyers to move quickly, [and] quickly adjust his nudity rider. He signed it, and then the rest is history."
This entire situation is made even more hilarious when you consider that Howell's character, Haggerty, is the team's bomb expert, and the reason he's nude in the first place is that he spends most of Season 1 passed out after partying a bit too hard. While this might seem a tad risky to some actors, Hurwitz told Gamestop that Howell embraced the role wholeheartedly.
"The moment he read the material for Haggerty, he's like, 'This is gonna be huge for me," the producer recalled Howell saying of his "Obliterated" character. "'This is a character unlike anything I've ever had the opportunity to play. I understand this character. I know what to do with him.'" And apparently, that included getting completely nude, even if the production had spent as small fortune on a prosthetic "attachment."