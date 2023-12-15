Obliterated's Wild Full-Frontal Nude Scene Is Real - But It Came At A Huge Cost

Sometimes things don't quite go according to plan, which is the basic concept behind the Netflix action comedy series "Obliterated." The show follows a strike team that receives some bad news during a bawdy Las Vegas celebration of their latest "successful" mission when they discover that, despite what they previously believed, there's still a nuclear bomb in need of defusing — an emergency made even more dire due to the fact that they're all heavily inebriated.

Of course, sometimes life parallels art as well, as was the case with C. Thomas Howell's nude scene in the first episode of "Obliterated." As executive producer Jon Hurwitz explained to Comic Book, the scene in question was originally meant to involve a prosthetic due to a no-nudity rider in Howell's contract. However, things went a different route when Howell changed his mind and decided to do the scene au naturel.

"This was real," said Hurwitz. "What you see on the show is real. But there's a funny story behind it. In that first episode, you get to see quite a bit of C. Thomas Howell and our production spent $10,000 on making a prosthetic for him," the producer went on. "And the morning of, he calls me up, and he says, 'You know what, brother? If I'm gonna do this, I'm going for it. I just want to go all out.'"