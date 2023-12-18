Why Jennifer Aniston Didn't Want An Intimacy Coordinator For Morning Show's Sex Scene

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm shared a particularly steamy scene during the third season of "The Morning Show," but according to Aniston, she didn't feel like she needed an intimacy coordinator to film it.

Speaking to Variety alongside her co-star Reese Witherspoon (the two play news anchors Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, respectively), Aniston said that she felt so comfortable alongside both Hamm and the episode's director Mimi Leder that she eschewed an intimacy coordinator when one was offered. Though interviewer Emily Longeretta said the scene was more explicit than is typical for the series, Witherspoon disagreed, saying she didn't consider it explicit. From there, Aniston explained why she didn't have any issues during the shoot.

"Having Mimi there, you're protected," Aniston explained. "I never felt uncomfortable. Jon was such a gentleman, always — I mean every move, every cut, 'You OK?' It was also very choreographed. That's the beauty of Mimi and our gorgeous editor, the music and lighting. So, you don't prepare."

In fact, when Aniston was asked if she'd like an intimacy coordinator, she was just baffled. "They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator," the former "Friends" star recalled. "I'm from the olden days, so I was like, 'What does that mean?' They said, 'Where someone asks you if you're OK,' and I'm like, 'Please, this is awkward enough!' We're seasoned — we can figure this one out. And we had Mimi there."