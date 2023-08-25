The Ending Of Gran Turismo Explained

Contains spoilers for "Gran Turismo"

After delivering two acclaimed TV series based on their renowned games — "The Last of Us" and "Twisted Metal" — Sony and PlayStation head back to the big screen for a story in the world of "Gran Turismo." Unlike most video game movies, the film's story isn't directly based on the simulation racing games and instead takes inspiration from a real-life story connected to the franchise's legacy. The film tells the story of Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe) — a "Gran Turismo" player who's invited to compete in an experimental competition called "GT Academy." There, Jann is tasked with learning how to drive actual race cars and beating out the other top "Gran Turismo" players chosen for the competition. If Jann can win GT Academy, he'll earn his chance to make his dreams of becoming a professional racer come true.

"Gran Turismo" not only gives audiences all the intense racing they can handle, but the film also delivers an emotional underdog story set within a highly dangerous sport. With every sense of doubt and danger that Jann faces in his journey for success, he becomes more determined to prove himself, and audiences will easily rally around him. It all builds toward a tense finale that sees Jann put everything on the line to gain the respect and acclaim he deserves. So let's delve into the biggest moments from the film's ending and even look at how it even compares to Jann's real-life story.