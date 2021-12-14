This Is How Djimon Hounsou Wants To Return To The MCU

Speaking recently in an interview with Murphy's Multiverse, Djimon Hounsou appears eager to return to the sound booth to record lines for another season of "What If...?," the animated Disney+ series that portrays events happening all over the multiverse of the MCU.

"He's a machine that you can't terminate," Hounsou said. "You may unplug him, but you can't really turn him off... Of course, if I was called back to play Korath. Yes, of course. It would be nice."

Hounsou made a memorable appearance in the first season of the series, reprising his role as Korath the Pursuer in Episode 2 ("What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?"). However, just as He Who Remains (aka a variant of Kang the Conqueror) (Jonathan Majors) warns about variants in the Season 1 finale of "Loki," this version of Korath is wildly different from the Korath we meet in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Captain Marvel."

Whereas Korath appears as a brutal mercenary in the prime MCU timeline, his multi-versal variant found in the second episode of "What If...?," is decidedly more kind. In "What If...?," Korath is introduced in a similar set of circumstances as he is in "Guardians of the Galaxy," but instead of reacting with confusion and anger as he does when Peter Quill attempts to steal an Infinity Stone, Korath is astonished to be in the presence of the legendary Star-Lord and quickly makes friends with T'Challa. The two engage in a playful fight and Korath is quickly subdued, but he doesn't seem especially brokenhearted about it.

If Korath should return in Season 2, it will be interesting to see if we are introduced to the friendly version of Korath or yet another variant who could be even worse than the original.