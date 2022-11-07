David Harbour's Sudden Mid-Life Stranger Things Fame Was A Blessing And A Curse

Prior to winning the hearts of millions as the gruff but teddy-bear-like police chief Jim Hopper on Netflix's "Stranger Things," David Harbour was certainly no stranger to the entertainment industry. His filmography is impressive, with credits including the 2004 Liam Neeson flick "Kinsey," Dexter Tolliver in 2016's "Suicide Squad," and numerous others (via IMDb). This is in addition to a slew of television and theater credits.

However, his biggest claim to fame didn't come until July 2016, when "Stranger Things" Season 1 made its debut on Netflix. The original series, created by Matt and Ross Duffer, was an instant hit. As reported by Variety, the show was viewed during its first 35 days by 14.07 million viewers between the ages of 18 and 49, with "Fuller House" Season 1 and "Orange is the New Black" Season 4 the only offerings to achieve higher numbers in that same timeframe.

As fans not-so-patiently await the fifth and final season, "Stranger Things" continues to resonate with the masses for a number of reasons. Yet one of the biggest draws is the lovable cast of characters and the talented actors who bring them to life.

Harbour's on-screen persona of Hopper experiences quite the dramatic arc. Audiences have watched him transform from a borderline alcoholic to a father figure for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and a romantic interest for Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder). Therefore, it makes sense that Harbour is regularly approached on the street by excited "Stranger Things" fans. But unlike many of his co-stars, who were up-and-coming teen icons when the show premiered, this was an odd thing to adjust to in his 40s.