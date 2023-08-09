Gran Turismo: Did That Devastatingly Tragic Accident Happen In Real Life?

Contains spoilers for "Gran Turismo"

The "Gran Turismo" video games don't have much of a story to adapt to a feature-length film, so Sony's new movie draws from real-life experiences. The story of Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe) draws from the racer's actual journey from playing the "Gran Turismo" games ad nauseam to taking his skills to the racetrack. As is the case with many biopics, some details are accurate while others are fictionalized or exaggerated to create a more compelling narrative. And one moment in "Gran Turismo" may have some viewers wondering what the true case is.

During a pivotal race, Jann attempts to get ahead of the competition, but in the process, he loses control of his vehicle, which careens into a crowd of spectators. Jann's told it was a freak accident and wasn't his fault, but in the hospital, it's revealed the collision resulted in a person's death. It serves as the lowest point of the character's journey, where he questions whether he wants to continue racing. And that accident actually did happen in 2015 at the Nürburgring.

The Guardian published a statement released by Nissan following the incident: "The car is reported to have left the track at the 'Flugplatz' section and vaulted the catch fencing, landing on its roof in a spectator area. Several spectators were injured in the incident and despite immediate efforts one of them succumbed to their injuries. The others have been taken immediately to hospital for care." While the accident is based on actual events, there's more to this story than meets the eye.