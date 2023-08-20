Lucifer Season 7 - Will It Ever Happen?

Chronicling the Earthly adventures of the Devil, "Lucifer" aired for six seasons between 2016 and 2021, and believe it or not, was based on a DC Comics title of the same name about the deity who ruled the superhero underworld. On television, the series starred Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, the ruler of Hell, who has gotten tired of his job down below and come to live among humans in Los Angeles. There, he works as a consultant to local police detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German), and somewhat unusually helps track down the worst criminals in the City of Angels while fellow demons try to convince him to come home.

After a turbulent first three seasons on Fox, "Lucifer" found new life on streaming after being picked up by Netflix in 2019. It gained an even bigger fan following there and thrived for an additional three seasons. In 2021, though, the series came to a close after Season 6, and ever since, audiences have been wondering if they will ever see Ellis' "Lucifer" again.

As a character with incredible other-worldly powers who's lived for untold millennia — not to mention his awe-inspiring family of angels and demons — there's no shortage of stories that could be told about Lucifer Morningstar. But will we ever see that elusive Season 7, and if we do, what would it be like? And what do the creators of the show have to say about the possibility of producing another season?