The Untold Truth Of Good Omens

It was inevitable that a collaboration between authors Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett would become a cult classic, and that's exactly what happened with their 1990 comedic apocalypse novel "Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch." This wacky religious satire centers around the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley, who've formed a close relationship watching over humanity for millennia, working together to track down the Antichrist — an obliviously powerful boy named Adam — and prevent the end of the world.

In 2019, four years after Pratchett's death from Alzheimer's-related complications, Gaiman served as the writer and showrunner of a six-episode miniseries adaptation made as a co-production between Amazon Studios and the BBC. Starring Michael Sheen as Aziraphale and David Tennant as Crowley, the TV series was an instant fan favorite, retaining the book's sense of humor while expanding upon the world and character relationships in interesting ways. In 2023, the show's Season 2, co-written by Gaiman and John Finnemore, serves as an original sequel, and Gaiman has talked about making a third season if given the opportunity.

Whether you are familiar with "Good Omens" through the book, the series, or both, there is much more to learn about Gaiman and Pratchett's creation that you might not be aware of. Here are some of the most interesting behind-the-scenes stories and hidden details that shine a new light on this most ineffable story.