Neil Gaiman's Big Vision For The Sandman TV Series Should Make Fans Ecstatic

Comics readers will already know that "The Sandman" world is very expansive, and there's so much potential for it to grow even further. The original series lasted for 75 issues and ended in 1996 (via Fandom), and it went in some genuinely wild directions before its end. When speaking to ComicBook.com, Neil Gaiman revealed that he's looking at the show with the same big vision he had with the comics.

He explained, "I tend to look at this and go, 'We have a long road to travel, with a lot of places that we have to stop on the way.' How can we get as much of The 75 issues of Sandman, of Dream Hunters, of Endless Nights, and then of Sandman: Overture?" The critically acclaimed author went on to say that they're writing it as if they're going to get that far into the mythology. "Everything that we've done, we've done knowing that, in many ways, the odds are against us getting to finish the story, but also knowing that if we do not plan to get to the end of the story, then we will have things missing when we need to get there."

But this isn't anything new to Gaiman; he didn't expect DC to keep the story going when he initially wrote it. He added, "When I was writing 'Sandman,' I never knew I was going to be able to get to the end of the story, if DC were going to cancel it, if something would happen. So it does feel kind of familiar."

So, "Sandman" fans need to keep watching the show if they want to dive further into the Dreaming and beyond.