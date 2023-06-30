Everything You Need To Know About The New Superman Actor, David Corenswet

In all of his interviews, Corenswet comes across as sincere, thoughtful, and excited about his work. Corenswet never dreamed of being a famous actor, but just wanted to be as close as possible to the movies and storytelling he loved. In an interview with MTV, he explained that his goal is to make movies with his friends — many of whom are not famous but whom he views as "geniuses." It's unlikely that Corenswet will remain unknown now that he's been cast as one of the most famous fictional characters of all time, but before that, he did once joke with Magazine C that he "can't even get [his] mom on the phone half the time."

Corenswet doesn't view himself as a stud, often making self-deprecating jokes in interviews and noting that he's not much of a partier, preferring to keep a quiet, private life. He even went out of his way to talk to Entertainment Weekly about how embarrassing it is to play a bad actor, as was required of him in "Hollywood." "The highest compliment I could possibly get [about that scene] is that my bad acting is believably bad," said Corenswet.

When asked about his personal life by Magazine C, Corenswet was tightlipped, saying that "essentially, I have no interest in being famous, but if I'm going to be working at the level I want to be working at, it sort of comes with the territory. I'm a very cautious person, so I err on the side of politely nodding and moving on."