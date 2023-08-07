Things You Only Notice In Barbie After A Second Watch

Given that "Barbie" has now earned over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, it's pretty safe to assume that at least some of that business has come from repeat viewings. And it's exactly the kind of movie that people would want to see multiple times — light, funny, and extremely uplifting. Fortunately, director Greta Gerwig and her co-writer Noah Baumbach ensured that it would reward a re-watch as it is packed with tons of fun little details, background gags, and Easter eggs that are easy to miss on the first viewing, considering that there's so much else filling the frame at any given moment — and that it's hard to take our eyes off of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling any time they are on screen.

But it's not just the chance to see a funny sign or blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo that makes "Barbie" special on a second viewing. There are things that occur early in the film that have more context once you know where everything is going, and it makes those moments mean something extra when you see them again. Here are just a few moments that viewers will appreciate even more upon a second watch.