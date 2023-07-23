Easter Eggs And References You Missed In Barbie

Contains spoilers for "Barbie"

The most anticipated movie of the summer, and arguably all of 2023, is Greta Gerwig's "Barbie." First of all, Gerwig is at the helm, and after her recent cinematic triumphs fans can be assured the film is in good hands. But it's also become a phenomenon for the way the film touches on Barbie's relationship with feminism and sense of purpose.

Gerwig manages to take all of the great aspects of Barbie — showing women that they can achieve their biggest dreams — while fully recognizing and calling attention to the negative impact the doll has, with unrealistic body standards and how it instills the idea that women have to be extraordinary to be worthy. The film is a brilliant combination of the true nature of feminism, navigating existential dread, and figuring out what makes you special, but serving as a reminder that you don't have to be the president or a Nobel Prize winner to be an incredible human.

When the film's trailer came out, fans immediately took to analyzing all the smaller details and easter eggs that Gerwig strategically placed in the film to ignite Barbie lovers' minds. Now that the film is out, fans quickly realize that most of the smaller details in "Barbie" do not go unnoticed, like Margot Robbie's unrealistic beauty, original and discontinued costumes, and meta pop culture references. However, there are some tiny easter eggs that if you blink you may miss, so check out this list of small details that subtly enhanced "Barbie."