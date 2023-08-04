Ryan Gosling's Transformation From Childhood To Barbie

"Barbie" has been an undeniable smash hit and pop culture phenomenon, with the box office receipts matching the universal acclaim from critics and audiences alike. Much of the credit for why the movie turned out so well has been given to the performances, including Ryan Gosling as the film's main Ken, aka "Beach Ken." To some, it seemed like an odd choice for the actor, especially given that he's always been fairly choosy about his roles and had previously gone through a period where complex character dramas seemed to be his favorite type of project. But Gosling's film career has always covered a variety of genres in projects big and small, with a mix of fairly safe hits and more creatively risky projects.

But how did Ryan Gosling go from the Canadian-born son of a traveling salesman and a secretary to an in-demand Hollywood A-lister and multiple Academy Award nominee? From his early dreams of becoming an actor, to the years he spent pursuing music instead, to television-turned-movie-star with a side business as a restaurateur, Gosling's life and career has certainly been an interesting one to follow. Here's how he got there, what makes him a different kind of movie star, and what he plans to do now that he's riding high on all that Kenergy.