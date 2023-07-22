Barbie: Who Is Ruth Handler? Rhea Pearlman's Vital And Poignant Cameo Explained

Contains spoilers for "Barbie"

At one point in "Barbie," our titular Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, finds herself on the run from various Mattel executives in the real world — and she finds a mysterious, unmarked door deep in their headquarters. When she ducks in, she's in a cozy kitchen, where she sees an older woman sitting at a table, who invites her to join her and have a cup of tea. (Barbie doesn't know how to ingest liquids, so this is, naturally, confusing for her.) All the while, the woman, whose name is Ruth, is warm, inviting, and comforting during a tumultuous time in Barbie's existence.

As it turns out, this woman — played by veteran actress Rhea Perlman — is vital to Barbie's story, because she created Barbie in the first place. Perlman plays Ruth Handler, the creator of Barbie, who named the doll after her daughter Barbara. The lore of Barbie itself is deep and rich, and it all goes back to Handler... and her inclusion in Greta Gerwig's candy-coated ode to female empowerment is extraordinarily important.