Things Only Adults Notice About Weird Barbie

"Barbie" had plenty of buzz heading into its release, but the movie really blew everyone away at the box office. The movie didn't just delight audiences; it also set a handful of new records, becoming the largest opening of 2023 and the largest opening ever by a woman director. Millions of people are turning up at theaters to see "Barbie," but wait — isn't this supposed to be a movie for kids?

Part of what makes "Barbie" so spectacular is that it really is for everyone. Younger viewers are going to get a kick out of all the jokes and visual gags, but at the heart of the movie is a story that's really aimed at an older audience. There are plenty of things only adults will notice in "Barbie," and we're talking about more than just a few jokes. For a movie all about a line of toys, "Barbie" has a surprising amount to say about identity, relationships, and what it means to be human.

If there's one character in the movie who's a perfect icon of the way the story can appeal to multiple audiences, it's Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon). She's exactly the kind of quirky character that kids will love on their first viewing, but there's tons baked into the character that has a deeper meaning, and she has a strong way of speaking to the older viewers in the theater. Did you catch everything she was saying to the adults in the room?