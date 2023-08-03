Why Superfly From TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Sounds So Familiar

While fans are thrilled to witness the cinematic comeback of the heroes in a half shell in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," equally as exciting to see is the grab bag of villains who populate the animated film. But while you won't find the leader of the film's villainous mutant gang in any of the Turtles' nearly 40 years' worth of comics, toys, television shows, movies, or video games, his voice belongs to an all-around entertainer who needs no introduction.

Heading the rogues' gallery of "Mutant Mayhem" is the original character Superfly. The son of TCRI scientist Baxter Stockman (voiced by Giancarlo Esposito), Superfly was mutated by the same ooze that transformed the Turtles. But unlike the reptilian brothers, Superfly's viewpoint on mankind is anything but optimistic. He runs a team of mutants that include the likes of Leatherhead (voiced by Rose Byrne), Bebop (voiced by Seth Rogen), Rocksteady (voiced by John Cena), and Genghis Frog (voiced by Hannibal Buress) amongst others, with ambitions to overtake humanity and make mutants the dominate species.

Bringing the supervillain to life is none other than the self-proclaimed "cool supervillain" himself, Ice Cube. The longtime rapper, songwriter, and producer, best known for ushering in a new era of hip-hop with his group N.W.A., has more than made his mark on the big screen for over 30 years. If you don't think you've ever seen anything that Ice Cube has starred in before, think again. Here's where you may have seen or heard the prominent entertainer.