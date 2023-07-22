The Kevin Hart & Ice Cube Buddy Cop Flop That's Arresting Audiences On Netflix

Kevin Hart and Ice Cube brought audiences on the trip of a lifetime with 2014's "Ride Along." While the film failed to impress critics, it seems that the buddy cop comedy has had more staying power with audiences, who helped the feature hit a major milestone on Netflix.

The film tells the story of fumbling security guard Ben Barber (Kevin Hart) who embarks on a day-long patrol of Atlanta with no-nonsense police officer James Payton (Ice Cube) in order to get James' blessing to marry his sister Angela (Tika Sumpter). Along the way, the two get involved in the hunt for a merciless crime leader (Laurence Fishburne). When initially released, "Ride Along" was panned by critics. Currently, the Tim Story-directed film holds a measly 18% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviewers largely commented that, despite the solid performances, the film's mix of mismatched cop movie cliches and weak comedy made it a forgettable venture, to say the least.

This did little to deter audiences, however. "Ride Along" managed to bring in over $154 million worldwide on a $25 million budget, likely due to the star power of Cube and Hart attracting crowds. And that appeal has yet to wane. Currently, "Ride Along" is Number 2 on Netflix's Top 10 Most Streamed U.S. Movies, only being bested by "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish." Meanwhile, it's performing better than such films as "Bird Box: Barcelona" and "65." It's clear that "Ride Along" struck a chord with audiences, and the film's box office success didn't go unnoticed.