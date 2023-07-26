Why TMNT: Mutant Mayhem's Sequel And Series News Is A Huge Shift For Paramount

Paramount Pictures is going all in on "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."

Produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the animated take on the iconic "TMNT" franchise is being met with considerable anticipation. From its slick, "Spider-Verse"-influenced visuals, to its emphasis on telling a story about teen angst and hijinks, "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem" is poised to be a winner for Paramount. The studio is so confident in the animated flick that work has already started on the future of the franchise. Variety confirms that a "Mutant Mayhem" sequel directed by Jeff Rowe is in the works. Rogen and Goldberg's Point Grey Pictures will produce the sophomore "TMNT" outing. No word yet on when the sequel will debut. A spin-off series has also officially been green-lit. Titled "Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," the 2D animated series will debut on Paramount+. Point Grey is also producing the series, which will take place between "Mutant Mayhem" and the upcoming sequel. Cohesion is the name of the game, as the spin-off series will feature Shamon Brown Jr., Brady Noon, Nicolas Cantu, and Micah Abbey returning as the turtles.

Brian Robbins, the CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, is looking forward to the direction the franchise is going in. "We are excited to grow 'TMNT's' legacy in partnership with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at Point Grey, and Jeff Rowe, who are innovating the franchise with their singular brand of humor and elevated storytelling for audiences everywhere, across virtually every platform," Robbins tells Variety.

While this news is certainly exciting for fans of the "TMNT" franchise, it does also signal a significant shift for Paramount. Robbins is switching up the direction the studio is going in, specifically in terms of animation, suggesting that original animated films won't have a place in Paramount's theatrical slate.