Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Review: A Turtle-Y Entertaining Animated Adventure

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" is a Nickelodeon movie made by people who remember the era when the Nickelodeon brand meant something. The millennial screenwriters — director Jeff Rowe, producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and the "Detective Pikachu" duo of Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit — have made a film that evokes the best sensibilities of '90s and early 2000s Nick programming. It's speaking to kids without talking down to them. It's weird and gross and ugly in a way that's still extremely appealing. There's just enough heart and relatability to have feel-good moments without becoming a sentimental Disney movie. Green slime is involved (the turtles prefer to use the word "ooze," but you get the picture).

It's also very much a movie made by people who saw "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." To be clear, we're not saying every hyper-stylized 2.5D CG animated film is just copying "Spider-Verse." Rowe previously co-directed "The Mitchells vs. The Machines," my personal favorite example of this current stylistic trend, and his work on "Mutant Mayhem" has its own distinct aesthetic, closer to the rough edges of Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's underground comix source material compared to the Marvel polish of "Spider-Verse." Yet even with these distinctions, there are nonetheless many moments in the movie where you'll think "That looks like 'Spider-Verse.'" And there are even more moments where you'll think "That sounds like 'Spider-Verse'" — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' score often sounds really similar to Daniel Pemberton's "Spider-Verse" music.

Despite its stylistic similarities, "Mutant Mayhem" isn't here to elevate its goofy intellectual property to high art in the way the "Spider-Verse" movies have. Nor is it content to operate on pure nostalgia in the manner of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." It settles for the reasonable middle ground: an enjoyable hour and a half with some great action and just enough cleverness to keep its not-particularly-original story engaging.