How Florence Pugh's Oppenheimer Sex Scenes Are Being Changed In Select Countries

As Christopher Nolan's first R-rated venture in over 20 years, "Oppenheimer" was bound to have elements that would make some audience members squeamish. But even with this awareness, it has done little to stop censors from making adjustments to the film.

Not long after the film came under scrutiny from Indian officials due to a sex scene between Cillian Murphy's Robert Oppenheimer and Florence Pugh's Jean Tatlock where Oppenheimer reads the heavily revered Bhagavad Gita, further action was taken to censor some of the film's nudity. In another scene that sees Oppenheimer and Tatlock sitting across each other in a hotel room while completely naked, a computer-generated black dress has been added to Pugh from some Indian and Middle Eastern censors. Regarding nudity, this type of censorship is considered common practice for the regions.

Unlike the more adult-oriented R-rating given to the film in the United States, India granted the film a UA rating. This means that children under the age of 12 are permitted to see the movie if they have a parent with them.

Still, others were unhappy with the censorship. Some, such as @pramitheus, have tweeted such criticism as, " ... it's pointless to watch #Oppenheimer in India. Blurred, blocked with black bars, slapped with "no smoking" signs. CBFC is the most anti-cinema thing in existence ... " To those who made the film, these racy scenes have more importance to them than some might think.