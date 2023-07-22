Was Oppenheimer's Steamiest Scene As Raunchy As The Media Said?

Contains spoilers for "Oppenheimer"

There were many questions leading up to the release of Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" when it came to geopolitical ramifications and where the film's sympathies would lay when it came to questions regarding the United States' use of atomic weaponry against Japan. Surreally, one question that came up repeatedly on social media was, "How much nudity will be in this thing?"

The Guardian mentioned how there would be "prolonged nudity" within sex scenes between Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh, who play Oppenheimer and Jean Tatlock, respectively. There was even a meme going around social media suggesting the sex scene would be 15 minutes in length. It seems as though this was in jest, but many people took it seriously. "Oppenheimer" represented the first time Nolan had to film sex scenes for a movie, but this is all exaggeration.

There are a few scenes featuring nudity, but nothing even comes close to lasting 15 minutes. The first instance shows Oppenheimer and Tatlock engaging in intercourse before breaking momentarily so that Tatlock can go through a book featuring Sanskrit, which Oppenheimer knows how to read. He reads her a passage as they have more sex. The scenes that follow don't exactly live up to the social media hype either.