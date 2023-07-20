The Unexpected Oppenheimer Moment That Really Caught Viewers Off Guard

Contains spoilers for "Oppenheimer"

When Christopher Nolan announced that he'd be tackling the controversial topic of America's most horrifying scientific advancement, we're pretty sure no one expected it was going to involve so much nudity.

Those heading to the theater this weekend to see the historical epic "Oppenheimer" should be prepared to see a lot of actors Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh — especially if they plan on seeing it on a massive IMAX screen as Nolan suggests. The film sees Nolan directing his first sex scenes and, based on our count, there are at least three, all of them involving Murphy and Pugh's real-life characters. Though they are handled in arguably tasteful ways, one seems to stand out to audiences for how squeamish it makes them.

A bizarrely nightmarish moment sees J. Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy) and his on-again-off-again lover Jean Tatlock (Pugh) engaged in an extended, fully nude sex scene in the middle of the former's fateful AEC Security Hearing. The sequence, which occurs around halfway through the film's runtime, will likely surprise many audience members and has even elicited scattered, perhaps uncomfortable laughter at preview screenings. When you understand how the graphic scene is presented, however, it's not hard to imagine why.