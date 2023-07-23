The Ending Of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 4 Explained

Contains spoilers for "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan"

After five years, four seasons, and 30 episodes, actor John Krasinski has taken his final bow as the title character in "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan." And while many fans will likely be sad to see his run end, "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" certainly went out on a high note, delivering on high-stakes action, intelligent espionage, and political intrigue. It also introduced several new characters into the fold, including Domingo Chavez, another one of Tom Clancy's most iconic characters, who will be familiar to fans of the "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six" franchise.

Although Krasinski is the latest actor to bring the character to life in live-action, he's far from the only actor to take up the mantle. Just like James Bond, the character has been portrayed by several different actors, including Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine. However, "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" is the first time that the character has appeared in a television show, meaning that Krasinski has had the longest tenure in the role. So it's only fitting that the show's final episode provides closure that is not just satisfying to fans of the show, but lives up to Tom Clancy's iconic hero.