Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Season 4 Review: A High-Intensity, High-Stakes Thrill Of An End

There have been many iterations of "Jack Ryan." The role has been filled by everyone from Alec Baldwin to Harrison Ford and from Ben Affleck to Chris Pine. That might make the TV show "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" seem like just another iteration of the man. But the series has stood out for several reasons. First of all, this Jack Ryan is played by John Krasinski, he of Pam and Jim from "The Office." And while the other men who played Jack Ryan were great, Krasinski has the audience's trust in a way few others could. Second, there's more time in a TV show, and therefore, we get to know more about Jack Ryan, yes, but also his bosses and the latest case he's working on.

So it's no surprise that through its first three seasons, "Jack Ryan" has earned positive reviews and found an eager audience. With the fourth season, it will likely receive more of the same with the added bonus that Jack's girlfriend Cathy (Abbie Cornish) is back, and so is James Greer's (Wendell Pierce) family as he tries to muddle through the vagaries of divorce and parenting with a high-powered job. In fact, this season Jack, Greer, and Elizabeth Wright (Betty Gabriel) are on the same page when it comes to the case of the moment. It's the politicians in Washington D.C. who aren't, as Jack and Wright attempt to get through confirmation hearings for Deputy Director and Director of the CIA.

The fourth and final season starts with a flashforward to Jack being tortured by unknown men. This is jolting and the most personal the show has ever gotten. After all, we've seen torture before, but never of Jack. Then the show flashes back to three weeks prior and the assassination of the Prime Minister of Lagos. Chao Fah in Myanmar gets the message from someone in Washington D.C. that the mission in Lagos was a success. This is followed by a trip to Mexico, where a cartel has managed to amass a great deal of power. We'll follow these three strands, in Lagos, Myanmar, and Mexico, throughout the season, seeing how they come together, and ultimately, what some people in our own government have to do with it. It's a thrilling season, and it starts and ends with Jack Ryan and his colleagues rooting out corruption.