The Reason Kryptonite Hurts Superman, According To Science

If you wanted to start a discussion about the most powerful comic book characters of all time, the Mount Rushmore of power would almost definitely include Superman. The Man of Steel has been the pinnacle of strength in the DC Universe for nearly a century, with his super strength, super speed, heat vision, cooling breath, and flight. His ability to leap tall buildings in a single bound and move faster than a speeding bullet has made him the bane of criminals' existence in every issue of his iconic run.

Of course, invulnerability can get a little boring for readers as there don't seem to be any stakes if the hero cannot be bested. Surprisingly, writers introduced kryptonite, a remnant of his destroyed planet that can weaken him to the point of killing him. Astonishingly, science explains that it is based on a real-life mineral, and the effects Superman feels around the element are similar to that of radiation poisoning that humans suffer as well. While it is devastating for Superman to be exposed, the result of this plot device allowed for his most dangerous nemesis.

Lex Luthor is a brilliant and sinister villain, but at the end of the day, he is a human and is no match for the mighty Man of Steel. The existence of kryptonite evens the playing field. With Superman feeling the effects of radiation poisoning, Luthor is able to attack him in many ways, essentially making it more of a human vs. human battle. Luthor is also the main source for the argument that kryptonite's effects on Superman are similar to those of radiation on real-life people, as the prolonged exposure caused the villain to develop cancer as a result.