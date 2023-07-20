Every Christopher Nolan Movie Has The Exact Same Problem - But Will Oppenheimer?

With a slate of mind-bending films, Christopher Nolan has firmly established himself as one of the definitive auteur filmmakers of our time. His films have often questioned the nature of reality itself, from cult classic "The Prestige" to "Inception." When hired by Warner Bros. to reboot Batman, Nolan did the unthinkable yet again, embarking on a trilogy of movies that made superhero media not only relevant, but respected — well before the MCU had made a dent in the zeitgeist.

With his new film, "Oppenheimer," Nolan now chronicles the life and times of its namesake, Robert Oppenheimer, the progenitor of the nuclear bomb. Trailers promise sound and fury aplenty, a spectacle that may steal the summer box office if it can fend off competition from Greta Gerwig's "Barbie." But no film is perfect, and Nolan's filmography – amid many repeating tropes — is dogged by a persistent problem that weighs down even his best movies and makes others entirely unwatchable. It's not his frenetic editing or muddled fight scenes, though they surely do his work no favors. Rather, it's the fact that film is an audiovisual medium ... and it's the first half of that equation, the audio, where Nolan consistently falters.

From film to film, Nolan consistently gets audio mixing unbearably out of alignment, even if just for a few pivotal scenes. Dialogue is drowned out by the score, or by atmospherics. Everyone leaves the theater confused, then gets told by Nolan's fans that they simply aren't smart enough to understand the movie. The problem has grown further out of hand with each of Nolan's films, culminating with 2020's "Tenet." And now, with trailers for "Oppenheimer" teasing a sound design the director hopes will convey the shock and awe of a nuclear explosion, will his new movie finally buck this disastrous trend?