Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Has A Similar Ending To Inception - It's Complicated

Audiences are gearing up for the next Christopher Nolan film as the legendary director prepares to release the explosive blockbuster "Oppenheimer." Ahead of its theatrical debut, Nolan revisits his past career including his mind-boggling hit "Inception." He even compares the two by likening their similar endings, which may leave audiences feeling heavy and emotionally drained.

The final sequence from "Inception" is always a fun discussion point among film enthusiasts as they embrace the enigmatic conclusion that inspires multiple interpretations. Did Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) truly resurface from the dream world and find his happily ever after with his kids? Or will the dream totem continue spinning forever and signal that he's really still submerged elsewhere in reality? Does Cobb even care after all he's been through? Nolan shared his thoughts with Wired, "I mean, the end of 'Inception,' it's exactly that. There is a nihilistic view of that ending, right? But also, he's moved on and is with his kids. The ambiguity is not an emotional ambiguity. It's an intellectual one for the audience."

Though "Oppenheimer" may feature a more concrete answer, it's still an unsettling finale that resembles "Inception," as Nolan continued, "It's funny, I think there is an interesting relationship between the endings of Inception and Oppenheimer to be explored. Oppenheimer's got a complicated ending. Complicated feelings." That complexity is often a trademark of Nolan's work that threads together his auteur vision from film to film, as early theatergoers have experienced with his latest release.